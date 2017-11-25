West (calf) has drawn a questionable designation for Monday's tilt against the Texans.

West has missed the Ravens' previous five games while recovering from a calf injury. Although he was able to log three consecutive full practices once again this week, the team still opted to list him as questionable for Week 12. With Alex Collins, Javorius Allen and Danny Woodhead ahead of him on the depth chart he could still wind up inactive Monday.

