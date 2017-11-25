Ravens' Terrance West: Listed as questionable
West (calf) has drawn a questionable designation for Monday's tilt against the Texans.
West has missed the Ravens' previous five games while recovering from a calf injury. Although he was able to log three consecutive full practices once again this week, the team still opted to list him as questionable for Week 12. With Alex Collins, Javorius Allen and Danny Woodhead ahead of him on the depth chart he could still wind up inactive Monday.
More News
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Listed as full practice participant•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Inactive Sunday•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: May not play despite recovery from injury•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Officially questionable to return•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Practicing after bye week•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Set to practice Tuesday•
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.