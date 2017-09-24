Ravens' Terrance West: Loses fumble on just six carries
West (calf) had six carries for 26 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 44-7 loss to the Jaguars in London.
West appeared to get the start and took the first carry, but he shared playing time with Javorius Allen and Alex Collins in a pathetic performance by the Ravens. Listed as questionable heading into the game, West didn't show any clear signs of injury, and the outcome was all but determined by the time he lost a fumble in the third quarter. Allen wasn't any better with only 28 yards on 13 touches, but Collins impressed by gaining 82 yards on nine carries, albeit with nearly all of the production occurring in garbage time. Another timeshare seems likely Week 4 against the Steelers.
