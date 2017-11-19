West is fully recovered from the calf injury that has kept him out for the past month, but he may be a healthy inactive Sunday against the Packers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

West was a full participant in practice all week, but with Alex Collins playing well after taking over the backfield duties, there appears to be little for West to handle on game days.

