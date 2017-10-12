Ravens' Terrance West: Misses another practice
West (left calf) did not practice Thursday, Edward Lee of The Baltimore Sun reports.
With West looking unlikely to play Sunday against the Bears, look for Javorius Allen and Alex Collins to split both the snaps and touches in the Ravens' Week 6 backfield .
