West (calf) didn't practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After aggravating a calf injury in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Raiders, West is expected to miss at least one game, though the Ravens remain optimistic he won't require a long-term absence. It will be a surprise if West practices in any capacity this week as the team prepares for a home game against the Bears. Javorius Allen and Alex Collins figure to split snaps and touches.