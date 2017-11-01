Ravens' Terrance West: Misses practice Wednesday
West (calf) did not practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Thought West is thought to be inching closer to a return and Danny Woodhead could be back after the Ravens' Week 10, we suspect that Alex Collins and Javorius Allen will continue to lead the team's backfield this weekend against the Titans.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?