West (calf) did not take part in Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

West has not practiced at all this week, so it will be a stretch for him to take the field Sunday against the Bears. The Ravens will reveal West's official Week 6 status after Friday's practice, but fantasy owners should plan on him being unavailable.

