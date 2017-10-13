Ravens' Terrance West: No practice Friday
West (calf) did not take part in Friday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
West has not practiced at all this week, so it will be a stretch for him to take the field Sunday against the Bears. The Ravens will reveal West's official Week 6 status after Friday's practice, but fantasy owners should plan on him being unavailable.
