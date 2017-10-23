West (calf) was a non-participant at Monday's walk-through practice.

West hasn't practiced since aggravating a left calf injury in Week 5, and until he does, the Ravens likely can't expect to have his services at running back. If he misses a third straight game Thursday versus the Dolphins, the backfield will likely be headed by Javorius Allen, with Alex Collins and, to a lesser extent, Bobby Rainey also a part of the mix.