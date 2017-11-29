West (calf) isn't on Wednesday's injury report for Sunday's game against the Lions.

West's inactive status the past couple weeks seemingly had more to do with his role than his calf injury. He may now have an opening to rejoin the Baltimore backfield, as Alex Collins missed Wednesday's practice with a calf injury of his own. West likely would be returning to a limited role, as he hasn't played since Week 5 and didn't do much early in the season.