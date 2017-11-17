Ravens' Terrance West: Officially questionable to return
West (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay.
West was a full practice participant all week, and it mostly just seems that the Ravens have become enamored with the 'questionable' designation this season. If West ends up inactive for the contest, it'll likely have more to do with the game plan than his health, with Alex Collins expected to continue as the lead back on early downs. West likely is healthy enough to play for the first time since Week 5.
