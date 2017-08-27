West gained 17 yards on five carries and six yards on one reception (two targets) in Saturday's preseason game against the Bills.

West got all his carries and targets on the first three drives, playing slightly more than a quarter in what likely will be his final appearance of the preseason. If so, he'll finish the exhibition slate with 16 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown, averaging only 2.4 yards per carry thanks to an an ugly showing last week against Miami. West is locked in as Baltimore's lead runner, though Danny Woodhead (hamstring) also figures to get plenty of snaps and Javorius Allen could have a small role.