West (calf) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

West returned to practice during the Ravens' bye week, suiting up with his teammates for the first time since aggravating his calf injury in a Week 5 win over the Raiders. He should be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay, but it's tough to see exactly how he fits in with the offense alongside Alex Collins, Javorius Allen and Danny Woodhead (hamstring). Collins remains the favorite to lead the backfield in carries, though nothing would be too surprising as the Ravens try to feel the situation out.