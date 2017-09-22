Ravens' Terrance West: Questionable for London game
West (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
West missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but his return as a full participant Friday suggests he has a good chance to play in Sunday's game. He draws a tough matchup with a solid Jacksonville front seven, and Javorius Allen could handle the lead role even if West doesn't have any limitations. Allen is a far superior pass catcher who has also been more efficient than West on the ground.
More News
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Returns to practice•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Not spotted at practice•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Absent at Wednesday's practice•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Dealing with soft-tissue injury•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Finds end zone again in Week 2•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Barrels into the end zone•
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...
-
Computer Model says: Bench Brees
Proven computer model says bench Drew Brees and start Jared Cook this week
-
What you missed Thursday
Chris Towers breaks down Thursday Night Football, and the rest of the news from a busy day...