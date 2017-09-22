West (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

West missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but his return as a full participant Friday suggests he has a good chance to play in Sunday's game. He draws a tough matchup with a solid Jacksonville front seven, and Javorius Allen could handle the lead role even if West doesn't have any limitations. Allen is a far superior pass catcher who has also been more efficient than West on the ground.