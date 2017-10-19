Ravens' Terrance West: Remains sidelined
West (calf) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
West looks iffy, at best, for Sunday's game against the Vikings. If he is unavailable this weekend, look for Javorius Allen and Alex Collins to split reps out of the Baltimore backfield once again in Week 7.
More News
-
Week 7 busts
These players could ruin your lineup in Week 7. Avoid if you can.
-
Best Week 7 streaming options
It's time to bounce back from the Kevin Hogan debacle. Heath Cummings has your streaming options...
-
What you missed: Luck's setback
We had a busy injury day around the league Wednesday, and Chris Towers collects everything...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...