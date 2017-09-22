Play

West (calf) returned to practice Friday.

After sitting out Wednesday and Thursday with a soft-tissue injury, this is a step in the right direction for West being available against the Jaguars in London on Sunday. Considering the game starts at 9:30 a.m. EDT, those invested in West might be in store for an early morning if it comes down to a game-time decision.

