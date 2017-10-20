Ravens' Terrance West: Ruled out Week 7
West (calf) is listed as out Sunday for the Ravens' Week 7 matchup with the Vikings.
The writing was on the wall for West to miss his second straight game after he failed to practice in any capacity throughout the week. After Sunday's contest, the Ravens have a quick turnaround with a Thursday night game against the Dolphins, so the running back won't have much time to show the coaching staff that he's made enough progress with his injury in order to earn an active status for Week 8.
