West had five carries for 23 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener against Washington.

West was targeted on Baltimore's first offensive snap and later finished the team's third drive with three consecutive carries for 18, zero and two yards, with the last going for a score. Javorius Allen also got work on that series, but he wasn't efficient and isn't nearly the threat to West that a healthy Kenneth Dixon (knee) would've been. West should have a sizable leash in the lead role this year, albeit with Danny Woodhead handling most of the pass catching.