Ravens' Terrance West: Scores on second drive
West had five carries for 23 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener against Washington.
West was targeted on Baltimore's first offensive snap and later finished the team's third drive with three consecutive carries for 18, zero and two yards, with the last going for a score. Javorius Allen also got work on that series, but he wasn't efficient and isn't nearly the threat to West that a healthy Kenneth Dixon (knee) would've been. West should have a sizable leash in the lead role this year, albeit with Danny Woodhead handling most of the pass catching.
More News
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Down to 220-225 pounds•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Facing less competition after Dixon injury•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Projected starter in backfield•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Signs RFA tender•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Doesn't get competition from draft•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Sits atop depth chart for now•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...