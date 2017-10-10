Ravens' Terrance West: Set to miss Week 6
West (calf) isn't in line to suit up for the Ravens in their Week 6 matchup with the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Ravens haven't formally ruled West out yet, but that seems inevitability after he aggravated an existing calf injury in Sunday's win over the Raiders, resulting in him playing three snaps before departing. In anticipation of West's expected absence for at least one week, the Ravens signed Bobby Rainey on Tuesday to provide additional depth in the backfield, but it's likely that Alex Collins and Javorius Allen will handle the lion's share of the snaps at running back.
More News
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Expected to miss time•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Extent of injury unclear•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Leaves game with calf injury•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Finishes with negative yardage•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Loses fumble on just six carries•
-
Ravens' Terrance West: Active for London game•
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...