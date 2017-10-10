West (calf) isn't in line to suit up for the Ravens in their Week 6 matchup with the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Ravens haven't formally ruled West out yet, but that seems inevitability after he aggravated an existing calf injury in Sunday's win over the Raiders, resulting in him playing three snaps before departing. In anticipation of West's expected absence for at least one week, the Ravens signed Bobby Rainey on Tuesday to provide additional depth in the backfield, but it's likely that Alex Collins and Javorius Allen will handle the lion's share of the snaps at running back.