Ravens' Terrance West: Set to practice Tuesday
West (calf) is scheduled to practice Tuesday and Wednesday before resting up for the remainder of the Ravens' Week 10 bye, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
West missed his fourth consecutive game Sunday against the Titans due to the calf injury, but his impending return to practice suggests the Ravens are hopeful that he'll be able to play in the team's next contest Nov. 19 against the Packers. Prior to hitting the shelf with the injury, West had averaged just 3.5 yards per carry, and with Alex Collins and Javorius Allen proving to be an effective tailback tandem in recent weeks and Danny Woodhead (hamstring) also on the mend, there may not be much of a role awaiting West upon his return to action.
