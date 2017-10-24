West (calf) was a nonparticipant in Tuesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

With back-to-back days on the sideline to begin the week, West looks poised to miss his third straight game due to the calf issue. Unless West is able to rally in the next couple of days and suit up Thursday against the Dolphins, it looks as though Javorius Allen and Alex Collins will shoulder the bulk of the snaps out of the backfield for the Ravens.