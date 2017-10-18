Ravens' Terrance West: Still not practicing
West (calf) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
While West isn't believed to have a long-term injury, reports last week suggested he'd likely miss more than one game. Javorius Allen and Alex Collins figure to split work again Sunday in Minnesota, unless West returns to practice by the end of the week.
