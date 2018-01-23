West appeared in just five games in 2017, rushing 39 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns and adding two receptions for 23 yards.

The four-year veteran heads to free agency at an unfortunate time as West put together the worst season of his career to date in 2017. West entered the season as the favorite to be the Ravens' primary back on standard downs after Kenneth Dixon went down with a season-ending meniscus injury, but he surprisingly fell behind Alex Collins -- who was signed to the practice squad just before the regular season -- and Javorius Allen. West will be 27 when the season begins but he still has the size and physical running style to garner some attention from teams in need of a short-yardage back. That said, his days of being a starter-level option for teams is likely over.