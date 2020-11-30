site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Terrell Bonds: Moves to COVID list
Nov 30, 2020
Bonds (knee) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
The 24-year-old landed on injured reserve with the knee injury in mid-November, so this is a procedural move for the
Ravens. Bonds will shift back to injured reserve once he clears the league's COVID-19 protocols. More News
