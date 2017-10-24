Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Absent from practice
Suggs didn't take part in Tuesday's practice due to a knee injury, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Suggs didn't practice Monday either due to the issue, putting his status in some question as the Thursday night matchup with the Dolphins approaches. The linebacker has routinely played hurt throughout his career, so the odds would seemingly favor him suiting up in Week 8 and taking on a normal snap count. Over seven games this season, Suggs has recorded 23 tackles and 4.5 sacks to go with two forced fumbles.
