Suggs (ankle) is officially active for Monday's game against the Texans.

Suggs was listed as questionable after seeing his practice reps decrease throughout the week, but he will not miss Monday's contest. The veteran outside linebacker has seen a more limited snap count the last couple seasons, but has yet to miss a game this year and has 7.5 sacks to lead the team.

