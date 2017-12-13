Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Barley keeps sacks streak alive
Suggs had five tackles (three solo) and a half sack Sunday against the Steelers.
Suggs played 67 of 89 defensive snaps, and he now has gotten to the quarterback in each of his last five contests, compiling 6.5 sacks in that span. He'll look to get after Browns QB DeShone Kizer in Week 14, as Kizer was sacked just twice against the Packers in his last matchup.
