Suggs (knee) was a limited participant in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

Limited participation is a step up for Suggs, considering he didn't practice at all Wednesday or Thursday. Suggs logged 40 defensive snaps against the Broncos last week, allowing him to rack up five tackles (four solo) and a forced fumble. If the 35-year-old pass rusher were to miss any time, Za'Darius Smith would likely fill in.