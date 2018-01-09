Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Earns Pro Bowl honors in 2017
Suggs recorded 49 tackles, 11 sacks, and four forced fumbles in 2017 and earned the seventh Pro Bowl selection of his career.
To call Suggs' 2017 a bounce-back would be an understatement as the 35-year-old put up his best campaign since 2013 after some down and injury-filled seasons. Suggs, who missed all but one game in 2015 due to a torn Achilles, looked like he was starting to show his age in 2016 when he was held to eight sacks and 35 total tackles. A fully healthy Suggs in 2017 showed that he can still play and defend the edge at a high level. He said after the season that he intends to play in 2018 and possibly beyond. He is only under contract for one more season according to his current deal, so things will need to be renegotiated down the line if Suggs is to stay in Baltimore for years to come. As for 2018, Suggs will still have a starting role with the Ravens and his ability to get to the quarterback gives him solid value as an IDP asset.
More News
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Intends to return in 2018•
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Barely keeps sacks streak alive•
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Racks up sixth sack in four games•
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Gets to Tom Savage twice Monday•
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Active for Week 12•
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...