Suggs recorded 49 tackles, 11 sacks, and four forced fumbles in 2017 and earned the seventh Pro Bowl selection of his career.

To call Suggs' 2017 a bounce-back would be an understatement as the 35-year-old put up his best campaign since 2013 after some down and injury-filled seasons. Suggs, who missed all but one game in 2015 due to a torn Achilles, looked like he was starting to show his age in 2016 when he was held to eight sacks and 35 total tackles. A fully healthy Suggs in 2017 showed that he can still play and defend the edge at a high level. He said after the season that he intends to play in 2018 and possibly beyond. He is only under contract for one more season according to his current deal, so things will need to be renegotiated down the line if Suggs is to stay in Baltimore for years to come. As for 2018, Suggs will still have a starting role with the Ravens and his ability to get to the quarterback gives him solid value as an IDP asset.