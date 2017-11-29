Suggs posted four tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble Monday against the Texans.

Suggs battled an ankle injury ahead of Monday's game, but he was still able to play 60 defensive snaps (87 percent). The 35-year-old now has 31 tackles, 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles this season, showing no signs of slowing down at his age.

