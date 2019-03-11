Ravens' Terrell Suggs: In line to join Cards
The Cardinals are expected to sign Suggs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Suggs attended high school in Chandler, Ariz. and spent three years at Arizona State, so a return to the desert makes sense on a number of accounts. Since he was selected 10th overall in the 2003 draft, he's picked up a Super Bowl ring, named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011, and racked up 132.5 sacks in 229 games played. Once a deal is official, the 36-year-old will serve as a pass-rushing complement to Chandler Jones, who has compiled double-digit sacks in four consecutive campaigns.
