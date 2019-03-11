The Cardinals are expected to sign Suggs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Suggs attended high school in Chandler, Ariz. and spent three years at Arizona State, so a return to the desert makes sense on a number of accounts. Since he was selected 10th overall in the 2003 draft, he's picked up a Super Bowl ring, named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011, and racked up 132.5 sacks in 229 games played. Once a deal is official, the 36-year-old will serve as a pass-rushing complement to Chandler Jones, who has compiled double-digit sacks in four consecutive campaigns.

