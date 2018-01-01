Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Intends to return in 2018
Suggs intends to return for the 2018 season, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. "I'm planning on playing football a few more years," Suggs said after Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
Suggs, now 35 years old and having just finished his 15th season in the NFL, suggested his physical health isn't a concern despite his advanced age. Considering he led the Ravens with 11 sacks this season to go along with 49 total tackles and four forced fumbles, we'd like to agree with him.
