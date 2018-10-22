Suggs recorded three tackles (all solo), including a sack, in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.

Suggs has recorded a sack in three consecutive weeks and is up to 5.5 on the season. Despite turning 36 less than two weeks ago he's still a force when it comes to rushing the passer. He'll aim to maintain his consistently strong play in Week 8, when Baltimore faces off against Carolina.

