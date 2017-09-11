Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Picks up two sacks in win
Suggs had six tackles and two sacks in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
The veteran played 49 of a possible 61 snaps on Sunday, according to Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun, placing him second behind Matthew Judon among all Ravens outside linebackers. Suggs held up well and made an impact in pass rush, racking up two sacks. He registered eight sacks last season after suffering an Achiles injury that limited him to just one game in 2015. Even though Suggs is 34 years old now, he's shown that he can still be effective when healthy.
