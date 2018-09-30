Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Playing Sunday
Suggs (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Suggs only managed to log one practice this week, a limited session on Friday, but will nonetheless suit up for Baltimore's Week 4 matchup. The 35-year-old pass rusher, who has logged 2.5 sacks and three pass breakups through three games, will work to get pressure on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
