Suggs (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Suggs only managed to log one practice this week, a limited session on Friday, but will nonetheless suit up for Baltimore's Week 4 matchup. The 35-year-old pass rusher, who has logged 2.5 sacks and three pass breakups through three games, will work to get pressure on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

