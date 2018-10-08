Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Posts sack Sunday
Suggs recorded a sack in Sunday's loss to Cleveland.
Suggs wasn't prolific Sunday, his only tackle coming on his sack of Baker Mayfield. He's recorded at least one sack in three of Baltimore's five games this season and has been a reliable veteran IDP option. He'll aim to take down Marcus Mariota and slow down the Titans' offense in Week 6.
More News
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Playing Sunday•
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Carries questionable tag•
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Watching practice from sidelines•
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Records five tackles Sunday•
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Records sack in blowout win•
-
Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Earns Pro Bowl honors in 2017•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Carson and Davis?
Running back committees have become our reality in Fantasy Football. Heath Cummings dissects...
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...