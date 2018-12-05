Suggs recorded three tackles (two solo) and a sack across 42 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Falcons.

Suggs is now at 6.5 sacks on the season, which is tied with Za'Darius Smith for the lead on the team. He'll have his hands full this coming Sunday when the Ravens head to Kansas City, as the Chiefs have only allowed 20 sacks on the season -- the fifth best mark in the league.