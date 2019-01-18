Suggs recorded 34 tackles (25 solo), seven sacks, six passes defensed, a forced fumble and fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown across 16 games in the 2018 season.

Outside of injury-riddled seasons in which he missed at least eight games, Suggs had his lowest tackle count since his rookie season back in 2003. However, the veteran linebacker does more on the field and in the locker room than can be measured on a stat sheet. He managed to play in an impressive 72 percent of the defensive snaps last season and reached the end zone for the first time in a decade. The longtime Raven will now enter free agency after the 16-year pro noted he has "no itch" to retire, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. It'd be strange to picture the future Hall of Famer in anything but a Ravens' uniform but in today's NFL nothing is for certain.