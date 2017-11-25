Suggs (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday night's game against the Texans, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Suggs was added to injury injury report as a limited participant Friday and did not participate Saturday. Despite seemingly trending in the wrong direction, the veteran outside linebacker is apparently still expected to play, but Za'Darius Smith and Tyus Bowser would likely see increased snap counts if he ultimately cannot suit up.