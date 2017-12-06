Suggs accrued five solo tackles and one sack against the Lions on Sunday.

Suggs now has six sacks in the last four games, and 10.5 total this campaign. The veteran linebacker could be headed into a tough matchup in Week 14, as the Ravens head to Pittsburgh. In their first matchup this season, he was held to just one tackle and zero sacks, and QB Ben Roethlisberger has been sacked on just 3.54 percent of his dropbacks this season, ranking third in the league.