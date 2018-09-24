Suggs posted five tackles (four solo), including 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

Suggs has maintained his status as a dominant pass rusher into his age-35 season. He's now racked up 2.5 sacks through three weeks and shows no signs of slowing down. His five tackles were his most through the first three games. He and the Ravens will take on the division-rival Steelers in Week 4.