Suggs had one sack in Sunday's loss to the Titans.

The sack was Suggs' lone tackle of the game and brings his season sack total to 5.5. It's the second consecutive week and fourth time overall this season the veteran linebacker had only one tackle in a game. The 35-year-old still shows flashes as a pass rusher but isn't quite the consistently disruptive force he once was, which is to be expected in his 15th season in the NFL.