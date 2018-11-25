Suggs recorded one pass defended and one fumble recovery which he returned for a touchdown during Sunday's 34-17 win over the Raiders.

Suggs found the end zone for the first time since 2008 during the Week 12 matchup, when he scooped up a ball knocked loose by Matthew Judon and made a 43-yard return for a touchdown. The 36-year old also recorded one pass defended, but did not make any tackles. Suggs remains a key starter in Baltimore's defense, but is difficult to trust in IDP formats due to low tackle numbers.