Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Returns fumble for touchdown
Suggs recorded one pass defended and one fumble recovery which he returned for a touchdown during Sunday's 34-17 win over the Raiders.
Suggs found the end zone for the first time since 2008 during the Week 12 matchup, when he scooped up a ball knocked loose by Matthew Judon and made a 43-yard return for a touchdown. The 36-year old also recorded one pass defended, but did not make any tackles. Suggs remains a key starter in Baltimore's defense, but is difficult to trust in IDP formats due to low tackle numbers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...