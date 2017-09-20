Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Sack in win
Suggs recorded one tackle, one sack and one forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Browns.
Suggs now has three sacks on the year and is showing flashbacks to a younger self as he continues to wreak havoc on opponent's offensive lines. The 34-year-old veteran managed to log 49 defensive snaps (69 percent), placing him third on the Ravens' linebacking corps.
