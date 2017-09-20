Play

Suggs recorded one tackle, one sack and one forced fumble in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Suggs now has three sacks on the year and is showing flashbacks to a younger self as he continues to wreak havoc on opponent's offensive lines. The 34-year-old veteran managed to log 49 defensive snaps (69 percent), placing him third on the Ravens' linebacking corps.

