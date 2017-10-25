Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Uncertain to play Thursday
Suggs (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
While Suggs didn't practice at all Monday or Tuesday, he returned in full capacity Wednesday, making it seem likely he'll be cleared to play prior to kickoff. However, there's no guarantee he'll be operating at 100 percent even if he's allowed to suit up.
