Suggs informed the media Wednesday that he underwent offseason surgery on his elbow to clean up some bone chips, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Suggs stated he is "fine and ready to go," so there does not appear to be any cause for concern regarding the issue. The veteran tough guy played through a torn biceps from Week 6 on in 2016, recording 35 tackles, eight sacks, and three forced fumbles on the year. He is on track to start the year healthy, and projects to start at weakside linebacker in Week 1.