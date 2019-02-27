Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Wanted back in Baltimore
General manager Eric DeCosta said he'll meet with Suggs' agents at the upcoming combine, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com said. "I think Sizz is definitely a guy we want back," DeCosta said. "He's a guy that means a lot to our franchise, as a player but also as a leader."
Suggs -- who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent next month -- passionately stated after Baltimore's playoff loss to the Chargers that he hopes to continue his playing career in 2019. It seems Baltimore might feel the same way. We wouldn't blame them, as the 2003 first-rounder and 16-year vet has racked up 26 sacks over the last three seasons and doesn't seem to be playing like he's in his late 30s.
