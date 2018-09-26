Ravens' Terrell Suggs: Watching practice from sidelines
Suggs didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.
It's unclear how severe Suggs' injury is, and the Ravens will predictably exercise caution with their 35-year-old pass rusher. If Suggs can't play Sunday against the Steelers, Za'Darius Smith would fill in. Suggs has been averaging 39 defensive snaps per game, down from last year's 52, but he has has still made a sizable impact with 2.5 sacks and three pass breakups through three games.
