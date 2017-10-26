Suggs (knee) is listed as active for Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Suggs was considered a game-time decision after being sidelined from practice earlier in the week. However, his return to practice Wednesday seemed to indicate he was more on the probable side of this questionable designation. Although he may not be 100 percent, the veteran should take on close to his usual role.

