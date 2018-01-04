Ravens' Tim White: Back to full health
White (thumb) has returned to full health, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Coach John Harbaugh made the announcement during Thursday's end-of-season press conference, mentioning that White is back to 100 percent after suffering a thumb injury in preseason that sidelined him for his entire rookie year. Now that he's healthy, White should be ready for the start of organized team activities in the spring. However, as a former undrafted free agent that'll be battling other fringe receivers along with 2018 rookies, White will need to show that he's more than just healthy this spring in order to secure a roster spot.
More News
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.