White (thumb) has returned to full health, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Coach John Harbaugh made the announcement during Thursday's end-of-season press conference, mentioning that White is back to 100 percent after suffering a thumb injury in preseason that sidelined him for his entire rookie year. Now that he's healthy, White should be ready for the start of organized team activities in the spring. However, as a former undrafted free agent that'll be battling other fringe receivers along with 2018 rookies, White will need to show that he's more than just healthy this spring in order to secure a roster spot.