Ravens' Tim White: Competing for return job
White is competing with undrafted rookie Janarion Grant for a job on kick/punt returns, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official website reports.
White caught on with Baltimore as an undrafted rookie last year and made enough of an impression to earn a stash on injured reserve after he injured his thumb during the first preseason game. He was healthy by January and is now back to compete for a roster spot with a team that signed three veteran wideouts -- Michael Crabtree, John Brown, Willie Snead -- and also used two draft picks -- Jaleel Scott, Jordan Lasley -- on the position. With Chris Moore also expected to make the cut, Baltimore could end up carrying seven wide receivers to make room for one that's essentially a return specialist. It's hard to see how 2015 first-round pick Breshad Perriman would fit into the picture.
